The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5), who have +135 odds, on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Lightning Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins have gone 18-13 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Lightning have been listed as the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Boston is 13-6 (winning 68.4% of the time).

Tampa Bay's moneyline odds have been +135 or longer twice this season, and it won both.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop David Pastrnak 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (-115) 4.5 (-128) Pavel Zacha 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (-139) Charlie McAvoy 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (-154)

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 6-4-0 5.9 3.4 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.4 3.1 11 40.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-4-2 6.4 3.4 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.4 2.9 9 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

