Bruins vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (23-8-6), coming off a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-160)
|Lightning (+135)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have gone 18-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Boston has gone 13-6 (winning 68.4%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Boston's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 18 times.
Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Lightning Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|121 (14th)
|Goals
|130 (7th)
|98 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|136 (29th)
|30 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (1st)
|20 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (11th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 5-3-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Boston hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 121 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Bruins are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 98 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +23 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.