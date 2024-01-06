The Boston Bruins (23-8-6), coming off a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-160) Lightning (+135) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have gone 18-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Boston has gone 13-6 (winning 68.4%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Boston's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 18 times.

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Lightning Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 121 (14th) Goals 130 (7th) 98 (5th) Goals Allowed 136 (29th) 30 (8th) Power Play Goals 38 (1st) 20 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 5-3-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Boston hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 121 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Bruins are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 98 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +23 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.