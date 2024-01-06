Canadiens vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - January 6
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (16-17-5), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens prepare for their matchup with the New York Rangers (26-10-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Pectoral
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Tyler Pitlick
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 104 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Montreal has allowed 131 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -27.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 125 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +24 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canadiens vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.