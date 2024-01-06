Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (16-17-5), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens prepare for their matchup with the New York Rangers (26-10-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Christian Dvorak C Out Pectoral

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed Tyler Pitlick C Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 104 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Montreal has allowed 131 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -27.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 125 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their +24 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Canadiens vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6

