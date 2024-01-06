A battle featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the first-place New York Rangers (26-10-1) visit the 13th-place Montreal Canadiens (16-17-5).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to NHL Network and MSG 2 to watch as the Rangers and the Canadiens meet.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 131 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 104 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 38 12 22 34 24 19 55.7% Michael Matheson 38 6 21 27 34 21 - Cole Caufield 38 11 16 27 14 17 37.5% Sean Monahan 38 9 13 22 21 14 57.5% Juraj Slafkovsky 38 4 10 14 15 13 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 101 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Rangers' 125 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players