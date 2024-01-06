How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A battle featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the first-place New York Rangers (26-10-1) visit the 13th-place Montreal Canadiens (16-17-5).
You can tune in to NHL Network and MSG 2 to watch as the Rangers and the Canadiens meet.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Canadiens vs Rangers Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 131 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 104 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|38
|12
|22
|34
|24
|19
|55.7%
|Michael Matheson
|38
|6
|21
|27
|34
|21
|-
|Cole Caufield
|38
|11
|16
|27
|14
|17
|37.5%
|Sean Monahan
|38
|9
|13
|22
|21
|14
|57.5%
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|38
|4
|10
|14
|15
|13
|40%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 101 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Rangers' 125 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 37 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|37
|24
|28
|52
|32
|12
|14.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|37
|14
|24
|38
|18
|22
|51.9%
|Vincent Trocheck
|37
|9
|28
|37
|18
|22
|62.1%
|Chris Kreider
|37
|20
|15
|35
|15
|6
|33.3%
|Adam Fox
|27
|3
|21
|24
|11
|12
|-
