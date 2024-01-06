The New York Rangers (26-10-1) are lopsided favorites when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (16-17-5) on Saturday, January 6. The Rangers are -225 on the moneyline to win over the Canadiens (+180) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG 2.

Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 22 times.

The Rangers are 21-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 35 games this season, with 13 upset wins (37.1%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, New York has put together a 6-2 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Montreal has 11 games this season playing as the underdog by +180 or longer, and is 2-9 in those contests.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-3 6-2-2 6.1 3.7 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.7 2.4 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 8-2-0 6.2 3.1 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.1 3.3 7 23.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

