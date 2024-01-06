Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki.

Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki has totaled 12 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.4 shots per game and shooting 12.9%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 34 total points (0.9 per game).

Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 27 total points (0.7 per game), with 11 goals and 16 assists.

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (45th in the league), with 238 total saves, while giving up 27 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put together a 4-4-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been a key contributor for New York this season, collecting 52 points in 37 games.

Through 37 games, Mika Zibanejad has scored 14 goals and picked up 24 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has posted nine goals and 28 assists for New York.

Jonathan Quick (9-2-1) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .917% save percentage (12th in league).

Canadiens vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 6th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.45 27th 15th 30.8 Shots 28.6 27th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 2nd 30.43% Power Play % 18.18% 21st 7th 84.07% Penalty Kill % 72.09% 31st

