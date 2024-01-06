Two clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Rangers (first in the Eastern Conference at 26-10-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (13th in the Eastern Conference at 16-17-5), square off on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG 2.

Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 35 times this season, and won 13, or 37.1%, of those games.

This season Montreal has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 23 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Rangers Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 125 (10th) Goals 104 (28th) 101 (6th) Goals Allowed 131 (26th) 35 (4th) Power Play Goals 24 (16th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Montreal went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

Eight of Montreal's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 matchups, Canadiens' games have had an average of 7 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.

The Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (104 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Canadiens' 131 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -27.

