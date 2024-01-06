Canadiens vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Rangers (first in the Eastern Conference at 26-10-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (13th in the Eastern Conference at 16-17-5), square off on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG 2.
Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 35 times this season, and won 13, or 37.1%, of those games.
- This season Montreal has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The Canadiens have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played 23 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Rangers Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|125 (10th)
|Goals
|104 (28th)
|101 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|131 (26th)
|35 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (16th)
|18 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Montreal went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- Eight of Montreal's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 matchups, Canadiens' games have had an average of 7 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.
- The Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (104 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Canadiens' 131 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -27.
