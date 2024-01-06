Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Nicholas Suzuki and others are listed when the New York Rangers visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Suzuki has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 34 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 12.9%.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Cole Caufield is a key piece of the offense for Montreal with 27 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 16 assists in 38 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 1

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Michael Matheson has 27 points so far, including six goals and 21 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Jan. 4 0 0 0 3 at Stars Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 52 points in 37 games (24 goals and 28 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 30 3 0 3 4 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) to the team.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Hurricanes Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.