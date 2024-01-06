On Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (20-14) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Boston Celtics (27-7), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 121.0 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 110.4 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +361 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +110 scoring differential overall. They put up 127.6 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 124.4 per contest (29th in league).

These two teams rack up 248.6 points per game between them, 1.1 more than this game's point total.

These teams together surrender 234.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Boston has covered 18 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

Indiana has covered 20 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +325 +130 - Pacers +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.