The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 50% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Boston is 13-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics put up 121 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 124.4 the Pacers allow.

Boston is 11-1 when scoring more than 124.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 123.1 points per game in home games, compared to 118.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, ceding 108.1 points per game, compared to 112.6 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 16.8 treys per game with a 39.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries