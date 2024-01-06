Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 6?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Caufield stats and insights
- Caufield has scored in 11 of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Caufield has picked up four goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Caufield averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 6-1
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.