Cole Caufield will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens face the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Caufield's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Cole Caufield vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:08 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in 11 games this season through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Caufield has a point in 23 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 15 times this season in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Caufield Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 38 Games 2 27 Points 2 11 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

