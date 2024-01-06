On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Danton Heinen going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • Heinen has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Heinen has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 6-5
1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:42 Away W 4-1
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 5-4 SO

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

