When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Dartmouth be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Dartmouth ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-1 NR NR 312

Dartmouth's best wins

Dartmouth captured its signature win of the season on November 26, when it defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats, who rank No. 293 in the RPI rankings, 43-40. D.Ariik compiled a team-leading 12 points with 13 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup against New Hampshire.

Next best wins

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 336/RPI) on December 10

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 344/RPI) on December 8

58-52 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 348/RPI) on December 14

Dartmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

Based on the RPI, the Big Green have four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Dartmouth gets to face the eighth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Big Green have 13 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Dartmouth has 13 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Dartmouth's next game

Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

