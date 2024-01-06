Saturday's contest at Edward Leede Arena has the Brown Bears (9-4) going head to head against the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at 1:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 62-50 victory, heavily favoring Brown.

Their last time out, the Big Green lost 57-55 to Lafayette on Thursday.

Dartmouth vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 62, Dartmouth 50

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green's best win this season came in a 43-40 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats on November 26.

Dartmouth has four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Dartmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

43-40 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 254) on November 26

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 323) on December 10

58-52 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 345) on December 14

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 350) on December 8

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.1 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50) Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 56.9 FG%

5.8 PTS, 56.9 FG% Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 26.8 FG%

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 51.2 points per game to rank 347th in college basketball and are allowing 54.2 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

In home games, the Big Green are posting 5.9 more points per game (54.4) than they are away from home (48.5).

In 2023-24, Dartmouth is ceding 52.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 55.5.

