Saturday's contest features the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) squaring off at Palestra in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored Pennsylvania according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 77, Dartmouth 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-14.6)

Pennsylvania (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Pennsylvania has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Dartmouth's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. A total of six out of the Quakers' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Big Green's games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Pennsylvania has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Dartmouth has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green put up 61.5 points per game (356th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (110th in college basketball). They have a -84 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Dartmouth records 35.4 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball), compared to the 35.5 of its opponents.

Dartmouth connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 25.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.5%.

Dartmouth has committed 2.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (241st in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (316th in college basketball).

