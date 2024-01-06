How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) hope to break a seven-game road losing skid at the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green's 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Dartmouth is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Big Green are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers sit at 83rd.
- The Big Green average 11.8 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Quakers give up to opponents (73.3).
- Dartmouth has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Dartmouth is averaging 8.3 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (57.7).
- In 2023-24 the Big Green are giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (73).
- At home, Dartmouth makes 7.3 triples per game, 1.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.6%) than away (23.2%).
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Thomas (ME)
|W 77-48
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 67-57
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 69-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|1/15/2024
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|1/20/2024
|Yale
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
