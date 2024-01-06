The Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) hope to break a seven-game road losing skid at the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green's 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Dartmouth is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Big Green are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers sit at 83rd.

The Big Green average 11.8 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Quakers give up to opponents (73.3).

Dartmouth has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Dartmouth is averaging 8.3 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (57.7).

In 2023-24 the Big Green are giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (73).

At home, Dartmouth makes 7.3 triples per game, 1.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.6%) than away (23.2%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule