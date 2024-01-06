The Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) hope to break a seven-game road losing skid at the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green's 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Dartmouth is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Big Green are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Quakers sit at 83rd.
  • The Big Green average 11.8 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Quakers give up to opponents (73.3).
  • Dartmouth has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Dartmouth is averaging 8.3 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (57.7).
  • In 2023-24 the Big Green are giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (73).
  • At home, Dartmouth makes 7.3 triples per game, 1.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.6%) than away (23.2%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Thomas (ME) W 77-48 Edward Leede Arena
12/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart L 67-57 William H. Pitt Center
12/30/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 69-53 Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
1/15/2024 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
1/20/2024 Yale - Edward Leede Arena

