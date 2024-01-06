The Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) travel to face the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 0-0 Ivy League) after losing seven road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Pennsylvania vs. Dartmouth matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends

Dartmouth is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Big Green have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Pennsylvania has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Quakers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

