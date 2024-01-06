The Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) meet the Brown Bears (8-3) in a clash of Ivy League squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Dartmouth vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Dartmouth Players to Watch

D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kyla Jones: 16.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alyssa Moreland: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Ada Anamekwe: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Isabella Mauricio: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

