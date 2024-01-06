The Brown Bears' (9-4) Ivy League schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Edward Leede Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 61.8 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 54.2 the Big Green give up.

Brown is 7-3 when it scores more than 54.2 points.

Dartmouth's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 61.8 points.

The Big Green score 6.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than the Bears allow (57.3).

Dartmouth is 3-0 when scoring more than 57.3 points.

When Brown allows fewer than 51.2 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Big Green are shooting 36.4% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 38.3% from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Big Green allow.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.1 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50) Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 56.9 FG%

5.8 PTS, 56.9 FG% Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 26.8 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule