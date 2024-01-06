Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Ivy League schedule includes the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5, 0-0 Ivy League) facing the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Jaren Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Clark Slajchert: 18.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Perkins: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Sam Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- George Smith: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|58th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|62.3
|353rd
|199th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|109th
|73rd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|35.4
|237th
|89th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|31st
|17.2
|Assists
|11.0
|329th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
