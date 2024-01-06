Saturday's Ivy League schedule includes the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5, 0-0 Ivy League) facing the Dartmouth Big Green (4-8, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Jaren Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jackson Munro: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Cornish: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Clark Slajchert: 18.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Perkins: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Spinoso: 10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Sam Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK George Smith: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 58th 80.9 Points Scored 62.3 353rd 199th 71.6 Points Allowed 67.9 109th 73rd 39.3 Rebounds 35.4 237th 89th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 15th 10.2 3pt Made 6.5 268th 31st 17.2 Assists 11.0 329th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

