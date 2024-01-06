The Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 0-0 Ivy League) after losing seven straight road games. The Quakers are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The over/under is 133.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -7.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Big Green Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth has played four games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.

Dartmouth's games this season have had an average of 129.5 points, four fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Dartmouth has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

Dartmouth (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 3.6% less often than Pennsylvania (4-6-0) this year.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 8 80% 77.5 139 73.3 141.3 144.9 Dartmouth 4 36.4% 61.5 139 68 141.3 139.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Ivy League games, the Quakers were 7-5-0 last year.

The Big Green put up an average of 61.5 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 73.3 the Quakers give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 4-6-0 1-2 6-4-0 Dartmouth 4-7-0 2-2 1-10-0

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits

Pennsylvania Dartmouth 7-1 Home Record 4-2 1-4 Away Record 0-7 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-4-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.