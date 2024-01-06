Will David Pastrnak light the lamp when the Boston Bruins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Lightning?

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in 18 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (eight shots).

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.

Pastrnak averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 3 1 2 23:39 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 19:46 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 3 2 1 18:59 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

