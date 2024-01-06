Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
Will David Pastrnak light the lamp when the Boston Bruins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in 18 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (eight shots).
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.
- Pastrnak averages five shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|3
|1
|2
|23:39
|Home
|L 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|19:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
