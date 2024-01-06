Will David Savard Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 6?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will David Savard score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Savard stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Savard has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Savard has no points on the power play.
- Savard's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Savard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-1
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:08
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
