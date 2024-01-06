For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Savard stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Savard has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Savard has no points on the power play.

Savard's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Savard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 21:36 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:08 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:27 Home L 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

