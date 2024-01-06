How to Watch the DePaul vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) take the court against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on Fox Sports 1.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays score 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons give up (67.6).
- When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.
- DePaul's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Blue Demons score 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays allow (64.2).
- DePaul has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
- Creighton is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Blue Demons are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Bluejays concede to opponents (41.8%).
- The Bluejays shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Blue Demons concede.
DePaul Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
- Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)
- Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)
- Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
- Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%
Creighton Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 77-39
|Wintrust Arena
|12/31/2023
|Georgetown
|L 66-62
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|L 72-65
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|1/6/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|1/16/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Wintrust Arena
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 58-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/30/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 67-56
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/3/2024
|UConn
|L 94-50
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/14/2024
|Providence
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.