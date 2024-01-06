Will Georgii Merkulov Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Georgii Merkulov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Georgii Merkulov score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Merkulov stats and insights
- Merkulov is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Merkulov has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
