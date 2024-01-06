The Harvard Crimson versus the Princeton Tigers is one of two games on the Saturday college basketball slate that has an Ivy League team in play.

Ivy League Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers 2:00 PM ET NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at Pennsylvania Quakers 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

