The Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on DeBrusk against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:30 per game on the ice, is +7.

In seven of 36 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

DeBrusk has a point in 16 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

DeBrusk has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that DeBrusk goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 36 Games 4 18 Points 2 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

