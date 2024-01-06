When the Montreal Canadiens play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Evans light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

In two of 38 games this season, Evans has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

Evans has no points on the power play.

Evans ' shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

