The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in 14 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 24 Points 2 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

