Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Tatum put up 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-97 win against the Jazz.

Below, we look at Tatum's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.1 26.6 Rebounds -- 8.5 8.0 Assists -- 4.5 5.1 PRA -- 40.1 39.7 PR -- 35.6 34.6



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pacers

Tatum has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 20.2% and 19.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Tatum's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 124.4 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers give up 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 25.1 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 37 32 12 6 2 0 1 11/1/2023 27 30 12 4 3 0 0

