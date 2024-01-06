Will Joel Armia Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 6?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Armia a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Armia stats and insights
- Armia has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Armia has zero points on the power play.
- Armia averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Armia recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:12
|Home
|L 6-1
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Canadiens vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
