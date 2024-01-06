Can we anticipate Johnathan Kovacevic scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kovacevic stats and insights

  • In five of 36 games this season, Kovacevic has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
  • Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 6-1
1/2/2024 Stars 1 0 1 12:32 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:23 Away L 4-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.