On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Jordan Harris going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

Harris has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Harris has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 2 1 1 14:11 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

