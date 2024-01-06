Should you wager on Josh Anderson to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in five of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

