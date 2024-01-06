The Montreal Canadiens, with Josh Anderson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Does a wager on Anderson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Josh Anderson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In five of 38 games this season, Anderson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Anderson has a point in eight of 38 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 38 games played.

Anderson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 38 Games 3 11 Points 1 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

