Can we count on Juraj Slafkovsky lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky stats and insights

In four of 38 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

On the power play, Slafkovsky has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 1 0 1 19:14 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 17:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.