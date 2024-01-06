Juraj Slafkovsky will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Slafkovsky's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Slafkovsky has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Slafkovsky has a goal in four games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Slafkovsky has a point in 11 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Slafkovsky has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 38 games played.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 38 Games 2 14 Points 0 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.