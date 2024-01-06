In the upcoming contest against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Justin Barron to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barron's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 17:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

