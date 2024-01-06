Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Porzingis, in his most recent game (January 5 win against the Jazz), produced 19 points.

We're going to break down Porzingis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.5 22.9 Rebounds -- 7.2 8.1 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 29.4 32.5 PR -- 27.7 31



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Porzingis has made 6.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.6% of his team's total makes.

The Celtics rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the NBA, allowing 124.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are ninth in the league, conceding 42.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 13 6 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.