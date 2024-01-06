Will Mason Lohrei light the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

Lohrei's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 5-1 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.