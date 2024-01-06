The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Poitras score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

Poitras has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 8:26 Home W 5-3 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.