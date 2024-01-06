The Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson among them, meet the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Matheson's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 25:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Matheson has a goal in six of 38 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Matheson has a point in 21 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points five times.

Matheson has an assist in 17 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Matheson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 50% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 38 Games 1 27 Points 0 6 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.