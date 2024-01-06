Should you bet on Michael Pezzetta to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • Pezzetta has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Pezzetta has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 10:04 Home L 6-1
1/2/2024 Stars 1 0 1 10:46 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:54 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 6:48 Away L 5-3
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

