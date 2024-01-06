Nicholas Suzuki will be among those in action Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Suzuki in that upcoming Canadiens-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 21:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In 12 of 38 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 24 of 38 games this year, Suzuki has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in 18 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Suzuki goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 38 Games 3 34 Points 1 12 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

