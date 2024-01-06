Two squads at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Rangers (first in the Eastern Conference at 26-10-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (13th in the Eastern Conference at 16-17-5), square off on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG 2.

During the past 10 outings for the Canadiens, their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has given up 33 (they have a 4-4-2 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (23.3% conversion rate).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Canadiens vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Rangers 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Rangers Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 8-5-13 record in overtime contests this season and a 16-17-5 overall record.

In the 15 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 18 points.

This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in five games and they lost every time.

When Montreal has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).

The Canadiens have earned 32 points in their 23 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 18 games has a record of 7-7-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 28 times this season, and earned 26 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 6th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.45 27th 15th 30.8 Shots 28.6 27th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 2nd 30.43% Power Play % 18.18% 21st 7th 84.07% Penalty Kill % 72.09% 31st

Canadiens vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

