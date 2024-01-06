For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Monahan stats and insights

In eight of 38 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

On the power play he has five goals, plus six assists.

Monahan averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sabres 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 6-1 1/2/2024 Stars 1 0 1 20:23 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:27 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 21:10 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.