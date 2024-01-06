Sean Monahan will be among those in action Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Monahan in that upcoming Canadiens-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG 2

NHL Network and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 18:21 on the ice per game.

In eight of 38 games this year, Monahan has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Monahan has a point in 18 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points four times.

In 12 of 38 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Monahan goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Monahan Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

