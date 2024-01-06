Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Trent Frederic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Frederic stats and insights
- In eight of 37 games this season, Frederic has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Frederic has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Frederic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
