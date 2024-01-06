2024 NCAA Bracketology: Vermont March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Vermont be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Vermont ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-5
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|113
Vermont's best wins
Vermont's best win this season came in a 73-64 victory on November 16 against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 59) in the RPI. TJ Long compiled a team-best 23 points with four rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Charleston (SC).
Next best wins
- 66-65 at home over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on December 2
- 86-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on December 20
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on November 17
- 67-55 at home over Merrimack (No. 195/RPI) on November 6
- 73-71 on the road over Northeastern (No. 217/RPI) on December 6
Vermont's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Based on the RPI, the Catamounts have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
- Vermont has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Vermont has the 209th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Catamounts have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Of Vermont's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Vermont's next game
- Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. UMBC Retrievers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV Channel: ESPNU
