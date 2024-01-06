When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Vermont be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Vermont ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 1-0 NR NR 113

Vermont's best wins

Vermont's best win this season came in a 73-64 victory on November 16 against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 59) in the RPI. TJ Long compiled a team-best 23 points with four rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Charleston (SC).

Next best wins

66-65 at home over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on December 2

86-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on December 20

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on November 17

67-55 at home over Merrimack (No. 195/RPI) on November 6

73-71 on the road over Northeastern (No. 217/RPI) on December 6

Vermont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, the Catamounts have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Vermont has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Vermont has the 209th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Catamounts have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Vermont's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vermont's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. UMBC Retrievers

Vermont Catamounts vs. UMBC Retrievers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV Channel: ESPNU

